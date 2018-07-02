Safety First this Fourth of July

The Duluth Fire Department Reminds of Important Safety Tips as People Ignite Fireworks this Independence Day

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department wants everyone to take in the “oohs and awes without the ouch” this Independence Day.

The 4th of July can bring out the best outdoor entertainment with warm weather, grilling, parades, and fireworks, however, Duluth Fire Marshal Marnie Grondahl wants to remind folks that fireworks come with extreme danger if not enjoyed with caution.

Grondahl says to ultimately leave to big display up to the professionals.

“Leaving it to the professionals lets you have all the thrills without the worry,” Grondahl said.

Officials with the Fire Department remind you to also make sure what is legal in the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The sale, possession and use of certain non-explosive and non-aerial consumer fireworks is permitted in Minnesota.

Officials say examples of legal fireworks are sparklers, cones and tubes that emit sparks and novelty items like snakes and party poppers.

Consumer fireworks may not be used on public property across the state such as parks, schools, roads and alleys.

Anything that flies or explodes is illegal in Minnesota. Explosive and aerial fireworks are prohibited for public sale, possession and use.

“We hope that everyone is able to get out and enjoy this 4th of July holiday,” Grondahl said.