UMD’s Shepard Invited to Wild Development Camp

The junior netminder is taking part in his second NHL camp this offseason.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – NHL development camps continue this month and UMD’s Hunter Shepard has received his second invite as the junior netminder will take part in the Minnesota Wild’s development camp.

The camp will take place from July 10th to the 15th with free and open to the public scrimmages on the 12th and 15th. Shepard just wrapped up taking part in development camp for the Buffalo Sabres.

He won’t be the only Bulldog at the Wild camp as Jackson Cates and Nick Swaney will also be a part of the camp.