65th Spooner Rodeo Event Kicks off Thursday

The Spooner Rodeo kicks off this Thursday, July 5 with the Coca-Cola Family/Youth night starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Washburn County Fairgrounds in Spooner.

This year Spooner Rodeo Queen Katie Crosby and Spooner Rodeo Princess Faith Ciesielski stopped by the studio to let us know what fun events will be taking place this year at the rodeo.

Here is a full list of rodeo events:

Thursday, July 5: Coca-Cola Family/Youth Night

6:30 p.m. – Exceptional Rodeo

7:30 p.m. – Rodeo

10:00 p.m. – Country Music (Dirt Road Dixie)

Friday, July 6: Wrangler Rodeo Night

6:30 p.m. – Nickel Scramble for Kids

7:30 p.m. – Rodeo

10:00 p.m. – Country Music (Dirt Road Dixie)

Saturday, July 7: Stresau Lab Performance

12:00 p.m. – Rodeo Parade

4:30 p.m. – Lions Club Bar-B-Que

6:30 p.m. – Nickel Scramble for Kids

7:30 p.m. – Rodeo

10:00 p.m. – Country Music (Dirt Road Dixie)

Sunday, July 8

7:00 a.m. – Breakfast at Rodeo Grounds

9:00 a.m. – Cowboy Church Service at Rodeo Grounds

For more information you can visit www.spoonerrodeo.com.