Attorney General Hopeful Visits Duluth

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) currently serves as a member of congress for Minnesota's 5th congressional district.

He has his eyes set on the role as the state’s next attorney general.

Ellison was in Duluth earlier today to share why he wants to become the “people’s lawyer.”

“Right for people’s economic rights as neighborhood community members who are standing up against the polluter. as workers, as consumers as small business people and farmers,” said Ellison. “But then also people’s social rights, i believe that liberty and justice for all.”

Seven others are also running: Mike Rothman, Matt Pelikan, Deb Hilstrom, Bob Lessard, Doug Wardlow, Sharon Anderson and Tom Foley.