Butcher Shops Stay Busy During Fourth Weekend

IRON RIVER, Wis.-With many people off tomorrow, Northlander’s will certainly attempt to fire up those grills no matter what the weather conditions.

Ownership from Jim’s Meat Market in Iron River said this is one of the busiest times of the year for them due to all of their out of town customers.

“We get a lot of people from cabins and tourists and we count on it every year,” said Jens Gregerson, owner of Jim’s Meats

Jim’s Meats expects to sell around 600 pounds of hamburger and 300 pounds of brats around the Fourth of July.