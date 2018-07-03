Ditched Semi Blocks Traffic, Highway 33 now Open

Lanes Reopened Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday Morning

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department issued a traffic advisory Tuesday morning on Highway 33 due to a ditched semi that was blocking both north and south bound lanes.

The truck was hauling a windmill turbine blade and attempted make a U turn on Highway 33.

The truck became partially ditched just north of Highway 2 blocking both lanes of traffic on the highway.

Authorities say that the semi was able to move to the side of the highway just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday allowing commuters access to both lanes.