Duluth School Board Approves ‘Resignation and Release’ Agreement With CFO

Hasler Joined the District in Fall 2016

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday the Duluth School Board voted to approve a resignation and release agreement for the CFO/Businesses Services Director, Doug Hasler.

The agreement would provide Hasler with $63,817 in financial compensation and another $12,220.92 in non-salary benefits.

Hasler has 21 days to review and accept the agreement.

Hasler was placed on paid administrative leave in June of this year.

He joined the district in the fall of 2016.