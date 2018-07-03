Eyes on the Sky as Fourth Fest Inches Closer

Officials Will Make a Decision Regarding Fourth Fest by Noon on Wednesday, July 4, Weather Permitting

DULUTH, Minn. – All eyes are on the sky as forecasters have mentioned rain showers and strong storms multiple times for the forecast on Independence Day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, FOX 21 Meteorologist Brittney Merlot says we should expect storms in the morning hours, and a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

Later into the evening, strong storms are still expected, but timing is not yet certain.

Weather permitting, organizers invite you to join friends and neighbors for live music, food and the largest fireworks display in the upper Midwest at Bayfront Festival Park.

Schedule of Events:

Gates Open at 4:00 p.m.

Entertainment from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Music by Under the Bus, Breanne Marie and the Front Porch Sinners, Feeding Leroy and headliner Savannah Conley.

Savannah Conley is a singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Fireworks start at 10:10 p.m.