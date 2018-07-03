Fireworks Safety Warning for Pet Owners

Experts say if your pet is injured from fireworks, contact a veterinarian immediately.

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal experts are warning pet owners to be extra mindful as fireworks start to go off for the Fourth of July.

Those loud bangs can be really stressful for pets and can even send them running away.

“Have them leashed on a harness, appropriately partnered and attached to you at all times, especially if you’re out in the community watching fireworks,” said Animal Allies Development Officer Michelle Sternberg. “If they do get spooked and try to take off that can be really scary for both your pets and you if your pet goes missing.”

According to national statistics, more pets are lost on the Fourth of July holiday than any other holiday every year.