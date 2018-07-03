Fourth of July Holiday Travel Will Set A Record

DULUTH, Minn. – The Fourth of July is officially tomorrow and that means the roads are becoming busier and busier with holiday travelers.

Prepare to share the road with millions for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

AAA says with almost 47 million people hitting the roads and traveling at least 50 miles from home it will break a Fourth of July travel record.

This year will also be the most expensive for gas prices in more than three years.

One gallon of gas will cost you $2.79 at the London Road Car Wash in Duluth.

“Well it’s gas and gas always likes to go up around the holiday, especially if it’s a driving travel holiday. so you have to expect it,” said London Road Car Wash Store Manager Tana Macartney.

Rental car providers are busy too. During the holiday the price to rent a car averages out to $66 a day.

At Acar Auto Rental in Duluth it will cost you around $40 for the day.

“Today, I had some folks call,” said Acar Auto Rental Owner David Nelson. “They drove in by motorcycle and since we had the early morning rain they were looking for a rental vehicle to just have for one or two days.”

The Fourth of July holiday period begins Tuesday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 8th.

Drivers will experience the worst congestion on Tuesday in the late afternoon.

Cars have been driving off the lot A–car auto rental.

They’ve been sold out consistently every day leading up to the Fourth of July.

“A lot of people have been looking for fuel economy vehicles,” said Nelson. “Maybe they got a larger SUV that they don’t want to put $100 into s gas prices rise.”

Because of construction 5th Avenue West will remain closed between 1st street and Michigan Street.

This will cause delays for Duluth’s Fourth Fest and fireworks display at Bayfront Park.

You can expect long delays near Canal Park and Park Point as the celebration goes on Wednesday night.