Fuel Truck Goes up in Flames in Ely

The Cause of the Fire is Under Investigation

ELY, Minn. – An Edwards Oil and Propane truck started on fire around 12:00 p.m. today in Ely.

The fire happened near Sheridan Street next to the Lucky Seven.

The blaze sat right next to some old propane tanks which the fire department believes were empty.

Authorities say no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.