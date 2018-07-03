Honkers Take Another One from Huskies

Duluth loses their second straight home game to Rochester 8-3.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies were looking to bounce back from their tough loss on Monday night. But a 6-0 hole after three innings was too deep to climb out of as Rochester knocked off Duluth 8-3 on Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

Nick Sogard knocked in two of the Huskies’ three runs on the night. Due to the loss, Bismarck clinches the Northwoods League North Division first half championship. Duluth will be at home for the 4th of July as they host St. Cloud.