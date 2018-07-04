Annual Sawdust 5k Run

Proceeds go towards Cloquet High School Athletics

CLOQUET, Minn.- Wednesday morning, runners braved the heat and humidity gathering in Pinehurst Park in Cloquet to kick off Ameirca’s birthday with the annual Sawdust 5k run.

The course runs through the west side neighborhoods of Cloquet and although it is beautiful, it is far from easy with a mixture of straight-aways and tough hills.

All proceeds from the event go to Cloquet High School Athletics with a specific portion going towards underprivileged athletes who do not have the resources for sign up fees.

The race is also a way to commemorate local runners who have lost their lives to certain illnesses.

This year’s winner was Duluth native David Hyopponen, who is familiar with the race but that didn’t seem to make it any easier for him.

“I just kept thinking to myself pain is temporary. Quitting lasts a lot longer than going through the pain for a short time” said Hyopponen.

INFORMATION COURTESY OF VISIT CLOQUET