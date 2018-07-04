Bayfront Fourth Fest Rescheduled due to Weather Concerns

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of the Duluth and the DECC have announced that the July 4th festivities, including fireworks, at Bayfront Park will be rescheduled to Thursday July 5th due to the high risk of thunderstorms.

The “Fifth Fest” will follow the same schedule of events as usual with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. to the public and performances starting at 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The fireworks display will start at 10:10 p.m. and will last about 25 minutes.

As a friendly reminder, the City of Duluth is reminding the public that pets are not allowed in Bayfront Park for the “Fifth Fest” festivities.

PARKING:

Limited parking will be available at the DECC parking ramp, Great Lakes Aquarium Lot, and in parking lots along Railroad Street west of 5th Avenue West.

It is advised that event participants park in the downtown area and walk to Bayfront.

Several downtown parking ramps are located within a few minutes walking distance to Bayfront Park and are accessible by taking the Michigan St. exit from I35 north bound or the 5th Ave West exit from the I35 off ramp. Follow the blue parking signs.

HARBOR DRIVE CLOSURE:

Harbor Drive behind the DECC will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 p.m. to accommodate pedestrians

AERIAL LIFT BRIDGE &MINNESOTA SLIP BRIDGE:

The Aerial Lift Bridge will remain down from 7 p.m. to midnight and will not lift for water vessels.

The Minnesota Slip Bridge will remain in the down position from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m for pedestrian access

POST FIREWORKS:

At the conclusion of the fireworks display, motorists in the Canal Park and Park Point area should EXPECT LONG DELAYS, and access to the Canal Park and Park Point areas WILL BE RESTRICTED for approximately one hour, until most of the congestion in that area has been alleviated. If you need to get to those areas, it is advised you arrive before 10:00 p.m. to avoid getting caught in the congestion.

The Duluth Police Department will be providing traffic control at the end of the fireworks to facilitate the smooth exit of vehicles and pedestrians from this area. Be aware of officers and watch for their directions. Drivers caught going around Police barricades or cones WILL BE CITED.

Superior fireworks will continue as planned with Mayor Jim Paine saying that the fireworks are “still on unless we see lightning.”