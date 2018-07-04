Fire Crews Battle Ashland Home Fire Tuesday Morning

The Cause of the Fire was Unintentional

ASHLAND, Wis. – On Tuesday morning Ashland Fire crews battled a house fire at 54595 Johnson Road.

The Ashland Fire Department says the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived with fire coming out of the entire roof of the home.

All occupants safely got out of the home and no one was injured in the fire.

Authorities say crews remained on the scene from 11:23 a.m. until after 5:00 p.m.

The cause of the fire was unintentional.