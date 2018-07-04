Flagship Opens In Canal Park

Flagship is located at 345 S Lake Ave, Duluth, MN.

DULUTH, Minn. – Flagship is Duluth Screen Printing’s latest apparel venture and today was the grand opening.

Ninety percent of what you’ll see in the store is screen printed on a hard press.

Customers will eventually be able to screen print their own t–shirts with designs from local artists.

Every time you purchase a shirt, you can go home with a piece of Duluth.

“A lot of it is Duluth inspired, lake inspired. We are paying homage to Duluth’s industry of being one of the biggest port cities in the United States,” said Flagship General Manager Anthony Rogentine. “We kind of have a nice representation of a ship’s wall over here, we brought a 40–foot shipping container inside here.”

Flagship has collaborated with other businesses like Duluth Pack with limited edition pieces.