Fourth Fest Postponed Until July 5th

Organizers say the risk for public safety was something they couldn't ignore.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fourth Fest is changing to Fifth Fest at Bayfront Park, because of the potential severe weather.

The Fourth of July has been memorable in Duluth.

Thirty years ago there was a massive fireworks explosion and this year’s fourth fest is rescheduled.

Bayfront Festival Park organizers tell us they were paying close attention to the forecast all weekend particularly for tonight.

After meeting with city officials Bayfront Festival staff made the decision to postpone the Fourth of July events until Thursday, July 5th.

That decision was made around 10:30 a.m.

Staff say it was a tough decision to make because hundreds of people spend countless hours to make an event of this magnitude happen.

But the risk for public safety was something they couldn’t ignore.

“Tomorrow looks absolutely beautiful, so doing it tomorrow was really a blessing for us as far as having the availability of space and having the bands and the fireworks contractor being able to accommodate moving it to a day later,” said Bayfront Festival Park Jeff Stark.

Fourth Fest is the largest fireworks display in the upper midwest.

A show that people look forward to every year including Duluth native Andy Welinski.

He’s attended quite a few and grew up watching the fireworks.

“We are all from Duluth. We know how quickly the weather changes, so it’s obviously too bad they had to call it. but you know hopefully we can still get some people down here and still see some fireworks and celebrate,” said Welinski.

The equipment has been weather proofed and bagged, some of the sound equipment is stored inside, so so it will be ready to go for Thursday.

So for “Fifth Fest, the gates open at 4 p.m., music starts at 4:30 p.m. and the fireworks shoot off at 10:10 p.m.