Fourth of July In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.- While Duluth isn’t booming the city of Superior has been rocking.

Earlier on Barker’s Island, with a bouncy house, food and fun is how some spent their day.

There were even some carnival rides.

The weather was nice enough for people to continue what they say is a family tradition.

“Every summer we like to come out here and have our kids close to home, easy to get to,” said Matt Farchmin. “We’re not in the huge rush of crowds with stuff going on with stuff in Duluth. So it’s really nice having our own kind of neighborhood celebration.”

Other events for the day included free kids activities at heritage park and a car and motorcycle show.

The fireworks went off at dusk.