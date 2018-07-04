Huskies Get First Win of Second Half

Huskies snap losing streak with first win of second half of the season

DULUTH, Minn.- After sitting at the top of the north division for the majority of the season, the Huskies started to slow down a bit. But, tonight they got their mojo back with a 2-1 win over St. Cloud.

The dogs were down 1-0 up until the bottom of the 5th, where Augie Isaacson hit an R.B.I. single up the middle to tie the game. Huskies managed to put up one more and that is all they would need to take this one.