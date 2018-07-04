Minneapolis Officials Moving Toward Offering City ID Cards

the Mayor Supports the Ordinance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis officials are moving closer to offering city identification cards that would be available regardless of a person’s immigration status.

The Star Tribune reports the ordinance is in its early stages and would be presented to the Minneapolis City Council before the year’s end.

The identification card would be available to anyone in Minneapolis above 14 years old – regardless of homelessness, immigration status or gender identity.

Council member Alondra Cano, chief sponsor of the ordinance, says the identification card is being designed to meet many “constituency needs,” not just the immigrant community’s.

Cano says officials are proposing incentives for people who get the identification cards such as discounted parking.

City council members and the mayor support the ordinance.

Advocates of tougher immigration enforcement portray such programs as encouraging people not to follow the law.