Sen. Klobuchar Visits Duluth

Sen. Klobuchar was at City Hall to discuss Duluth's growth in tourism.

DULUTH, Minn. – U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL-MN) spent her Fourth of July here n Duluth.

A place that more than six million people like to visit each year and brings in almost $1 billion dollars to the economy.

She attributes the lakes, biking and restaurants to the growth.

“One of the things I’ve worked on as co–chair of the tourism caucus in the senate is worked on making sure that we recruit international tourism,” said Klobuchar. “By the way, those international tourists spend $4,000 every time they visit and getting them to places, not just the big cities, but places like Duluth.”

Thursday Sen. Klobuchar will speak to veterans in Duluth who were exposed to toxic burn pits.

She’ll also make stops in Gooseberry Falls State Park and Grand Marais later this week.