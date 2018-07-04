Teen Climbs out car Window After Driving Into Sinkhole

OLIVIA, Minn. (AP) – A 16-year-old driver in Minnesota had to climb out the back window of his car after he drove into a sinkhole following heavy rains.

WCCO-TV reports that the Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the sinkhole formed after a culvert under the road washed out.

The driver wasn’t injured in the Tuesday accident.

The driver’s grandmother, Candace Leopold, says the teen had gotten his driver’s license last month and only had the car for a few weeks.

She says he had been going to work at a farm near Redwood Falls, a city about 115 miles west of Minneapolis.

The damage to the car wasn’t immediately clear.