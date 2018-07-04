UPDATE on Missing Hurley man

Tilton had Been Missing since Saturday

IRON COUNTY, Wis. – On Tuesday the Iron County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying missing person Richard Tilton, 63, of Hurley was located in the Oma area.

Authorities say Tilton was located when he was able to make his way out of the woods.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Tilton had been missing since Saturday June 30, with extensive search efforts following on Sunday and Monday.

Tilton’s dog and car were also located in the Oma area on Monday morning.