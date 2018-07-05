2018 CSS Baseball Prospect Showcase Camp

local high school ball players have the opportunity to show off their skills

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica has announced their annual Prospect Showcase Camp which will be held in August.

The camp is intended for 2019–2021 high school graduates providing them with an opportunity to put their talent on display in front of the CSS coaching staff.

It’s also a chance to receive instruction from a program that has produced 41 NCAA All-Region and 4 All-American players in the last 8 years.

The camp will be held over at Wade stadium.

Click here to register.