Airshow Landing in Duluth This Weekend

The Duluth Airshow Presented by St. Luke's is Happening Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8, 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – Aviation enthusiasts will have the chance to keep their eyes on the sky in Duluth this weekend.

The Duluth Airshow presented by St. Luke’s is back for another year, featuring the United States Thunderbirds and much more.

Typically, the Duluth Airshow happens every other year, but this year is different.

Airshow board member Jodi Grayson tells FOX 21 the Thunderbirds reached out and wanted to come back again for the second year in a row.

Grayson says each day, the jam packed show is full of family friendly events that will be sure to have you coming back for more.

Test flights will begin on Thursday, July 5 in preparation for this weekend’s show.

Tickets are still available.

Click here for a full list of events and to purchase your tickets.