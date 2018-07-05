Authorities Searching for Suspect After Body Found Near Cook

A Warrant has Been Issued for his Arrest

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to an alleged homicide that took place near Cook.

Daniel Gregory Lynn, 40, of South Bend, Indiana is a suspect in the alleged homicide of Christina Marie Woods, 28, also of South Bend Indiana.

Woods was reported missing in early June and investigators believe she had traveled to Minnesota.

Her remains were found on July 2 in a shallow grave on a property owned by Lynn’s family in Beatty Township.

Autopsy reports indicate Woods died of homicidal violence.

Lynn is 5’10” weighing approximately 210 pounds and is bald with a mustache and goatee.

He has tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Lynn was seen in Duluth and Virginia/Mt. Iron areas in the days following the alleged homicide.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest in the St. Louis County area.

Anyone who has seen or has any information on Lynn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 218-742-9825.