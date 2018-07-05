Cooking Connection: Corktown Deli & Brews

Roast Beef Knuckle Sandwich

DULUTH, Minn. —

The new Corktown Deli & Brews restaurant opened up just over 3 weeks ago and head Cheif Conner Maki says, “Business has been booming!”

In the video above, we cook up a roast beef sandwich called the “Knuckle Sandwich”!

RECIPE: Roast beef, white cheddar, romaine, brined onions, pickled jalapeños, roasted red pepper, ramp vinegar, spicy mustard, horsey aioli, seasonings, crusty baguette.

LOCATION: 1906 West Superior St. Duluth, MN 55806.

HOURS: Sunday – Thursday 11am-9pm & Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm

PHONE: 218-606-1607

Next Thursday join us on Fox 21 Local News from 7-9am as we cook a tasty smoked salmon sandwich, also from Corktown Deli.