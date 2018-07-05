Duluth Air Show Happening This Weekend

Take Flight With the Whole Family

DULUTH, Minn.- The annual Air and Aviation Expo takes flight this Saturday and Sunday at the Duluth airport, featuring a large line-up of sky performers.

The air show will have performers like the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and touring flight performer, Michael Wiskus.

“Incredible show if you’ve never seen it. It’s fantastic… a little noisy, a lot of smoke, but the formation you just can’t believe them,” Wiskus told Fox21.

To purchase tickets for this event, visit the website at: http://duluthairshow.com/