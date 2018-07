Duluth Heights Garage Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a detached garage at 302 West Orange Street early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the Duluth Heights neighborhood around 12:30 a.m.

The garage was deemed a total loss, resulting in approximately $80,000 worth of damage including contents inside of the garage.

No one was injured in the fire.