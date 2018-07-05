Hibbing Jubilee Begins

Event Goes Through Saturday

HIBBING, Minn.-The Hibbing Jubilee has kicked off on the Iron Range.

Multiple spots across the community will be hosting a variety of events including sidewalk sales and a fireworks show Friday, and a parade and street dance Saturday.

One of the kickoff events today was a scavenger hunt at the library which serves as a fun way to get kids more interested in what libraries do.

“It would be fun for families, anyone can do it, and it can also be educational because it teaches people where things are in the library as they do the scavenger hunt,” said Ty Pulkkinen, Hibbing Library lead worker.

To find a complete schedule of events for the Hibbing Jubilee, visit this website: http://www.hibbing.org/hibbing-jubilee.