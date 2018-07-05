Morning News Anchor – Full Time

KQDS-TV, FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for an anchor to be part of our two hour weekday morning newscast.  This newscast airs from 7-9 a.m. Monday through Friday.  We need someone who can connect with our viewers each morning in this high profile position.  You need to be an organized multi-tasker, able to meet tight deadlines and be versatile each day.

Please submit an e-mailed link of your work samples/application materials to:  dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv  (No phone calls please).

EEO FOX21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC.

