One man in Hospital Following Motorcyle Crash

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – One man is in the hospital with injuries following a single bike motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the 3200 block of Highway 169 in Morse Township near Ely at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Authorities state Torgeson was driving down the long family driveway when the he crashed his motorcycle in the driveway and was later found by family members.

Torgeson was taken by ambulance to the Ely hospital and was later flown to St. Mary’s in Duluth.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The extend of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time and the crash remains under investigation.