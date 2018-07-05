Sislo Signs With New York Islanders

Superior native continues pro career

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Earlier this week it was announced that Pro Development Camp coach, Mike Sislo, has agreed to a one year contract with the New York Islanders. The contract is two–way, meaning he will play for both the organization’s AHL and NHL teams.

Prior to this agreement Sislo played for the Tuscon Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate for the Arizona Coyotes, scoring 47 points in 68 games.

Sislo first made his NHL debut back in the 2013–14 season with the New Jersey Devils.