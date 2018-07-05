Thunderbirds Take It To the Sky

The Thunderbirds perform several airshows throughout the United States.

DULUTH, Minn. – Members with the united states air force Thunderbirds took it to the blue skies today.

Six demonstration pilots spent about 30 minutes conducting survey work ahead of the air show.

The pilots were at the Duluth International Airport checking the airspace for safety hazards and scanning the trees and towers.

“They’ll demonstrate more of the high performance capability of the aircraft. you’ll see maximum turns,” said USAF Thunderbirds Technician Sergeant Bryson Schuster. “You’ll see nine G turns, loops, rolls, opposing passes. it’s pretty exciting to see them do that maneuver.”

The Thunderbirds also use the airshow to spread the message of the Air Force.