U.S. Coast Guard Searching Lake Michigan for Fisherman

A Helicopter Search Continued Thursday

Update: The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for 38-year-old Mark Wautelet.

Units searched a total of 425 square miles in 20 hours.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing fisherman on Lake Michigan near Kewaunee.

Officials are searching Thursday for 38-year-old Mark Wautelet. Officials say Kewaunee Dispatch notified the Coast Guard late Wednesday of a 35-foot pleasure craft with one occupant that left the Kewaunee Marina at about 5 p.m. and was due back by about 9:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard says a helicopter found the vessel beached on shore early Thursday before it left to refuel.

Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed nobody was aboard the boat, which was rigged for fishing.

A helicopter was to continue searching Thursday.