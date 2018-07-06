Active Adventures: Safely Lighting Fireworks
KG Fireworks Warehouse on the South Range Offers Safety Classes
SOUTH RANGE, Wisc. — KG Fireworks Warehouse teaches us how to safely light fireworks in this weeks active adventures. From a slow burn safety fuse to home made quick and easy stands, to help make your fireworks experience a safe and memorable one. Join Meteorologist Brittney Merlot and Owner Jason Detherage of KG Fireworks for tips.
Safety classes are also provided by KG Fireworks as well as demos.
LOCATION: 7549 County Rd E, South Range, WI 54874
PHONE: (218) 461-0597