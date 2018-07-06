Bernie Sanders Coming Back to Duluth
Sanders Will Hold Campaign Rally for Attorney General Candidate Keith Ellison Next Friday
DULUTH, Minn.-Vermont Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming back to Duluth.
He will be in the Northland next Friday for a rally for Minnesota attorney general candidate Keith Ellison, who is a Democrat.
Doors open for the event at Denfeld High School at 3:45 p.m. with the rally expected to begin at 5 p.m.
Sanders was last in Duluth in the fall of 2016 when he was campaigning for Hillary Clinton.
To find out how to get tickets, visit this website: https://mn.keithellison.org/page/s/duluth.