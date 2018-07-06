Duluth Airshow Begins Tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Airshow is about to begin.

The event kicks off tomorrow morning with a flurry of activity as gates open at 9 a.m. at the Duluth International Airport.

Those setting up for the event today said that if you never been to the event, you will surprised at how much fun it can be.

“I was someone who lived in Duluth a long time and really didn’t participate in the Airshow,” said Lynne Williams, public relations director for the event. “The first time I did, I just got hooked. It’s fun, there’s so much energy, and so much passion for what they do. It’s really exciting to see.”

The airshow continues on Sunday at 9 a.m. To find out more, visit this website: http://duluthairshow.com/.