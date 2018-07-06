Excitement Runs High for Gordon Good Neighbor Days

The 58th Annual Gordon Good Neighbor Days Takes Place Friday, July 6 through Sunday, July 8

GORDON, Wisc. – Nearly 600 people reside in the town of Gordon, Wisconsin, and this weekend, thousands will visit and help kick off the summer season.

The 58th Annual Gordon Good Neighbor Days runs from Friday, July 6 – Sunday, July 8. A full schedule of events is listed below.

Six board members work year round the help make Good Neighbor Days become a reality.

Co-chair Pam Boettcher says she’s thankful to the overwhelming community support they receive year after year.

Many sponsors help make the festival what it has become today.

The duck races and fireworks display are two of the most popular events throughout the weekend, according to Boettcher.

Friday, July 6, 2018

8am – 2pm 11th Annual Thrift Sales & Flea Market, Finstad Ave, Downtown Gordon. Bring your table, no electric, 1st-come-1st-serve; NO FEE. Sale Done & All Vehicles Removed by 2pm. No Exceptions!

4pm Outside Food, Beer Sales & Fun

7pm-11pm Live Music by DeTour on Finstad Ave

(Town Hall, if bad weather)

Saturday, July 7, 2018

7am – 11am Pancake Breakfast, First Presbyterian Church

7:30am-8am Registration for Gordon Memorial 5K Run/Family Fun Walk, Warner Park

Note: 5K terrain is rustic & varied terrain, Not stroller friendly.

Family Fun Walk: around 1 mile, Not timed, Stroller Friendly course.

8:05am 5K Starts, Warner Park (Pre-Register to save $$)

8:15am Family Fun Walk begins, Warner Park (Pre-Register to save $$)

8:30am Vendors & Crafter, Downtown Gordon

10am-4pm Ice Cream Social, Historical Society

10am-3pm Dunk Tank, Friends of the Bird Sanctuary, Downtown Gordon

11am-3pm Car Show, Downtown Gordon next to Town Hall (Public Voting!)

NOON Live Remote with WHSM

2pm Parade, Downtown Gordon, 2018 Theme: “Four Seasons”

4pm Duck Race, Eau Clair River, County Rd Y Bridge

5pm Beer & Food Vendors, Warner Park, (No Carry Ons Allowed)

7:30pm Kids’ Games & Races, Warner Park

8pm – midnight Live Music by Austin Fire, Warner Park

(Town Hall if bad weather)

After Dark World Class Fireworks! Mooney Ball Field (Warner Park) Railroad tracks are OFF LIMITS to everyone!!

Sunday, July 8, 2018

10am Mud Volley Ball Registration, Warner Park

PRE-REGISTRATION – All Teams must arrive by 10:30am to sign waivers etc

If you don’t pre-register, no guarantee you will get to play!

10am Food & Beer Wagon, Warner Park (No Carry On allowed)

11:30am Mud Volley Ball Tournament, Warner Park