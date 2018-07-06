Grizzly’s on Miller Hill Closing Tomorrow

Management Say They Don't Know What Will go in That Spot

DULUTH, Minn.-The Grizzly’s near the Miller Hill Mall is closing officially tomorrow.

Management at the store told Fox 21 that the Grizzly’s building, along with the Fred’s Motors behind it, will be torn down.

Employees said they didn’t know what would be replacing it, but back in March the Duluth Planning Commission approved the tear down of the businesses to build a smaller restaurant with a drive thru along with an office and retail space

Employees at the Miller Hill Grizzly’s have been offered jobs by the owners of the restaurant, at other locations they own in the area including the 7 West properties and 310 Pub.