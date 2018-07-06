Heritage Days Festival

Fun on the North Shore

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- The annual Heritage Days Festival is happening now- a reunion event for many and all around good time for the whole family.

The post-holiday event began Thursday with a classic car cruise through the Scenic Shores and has a line up of fun events and things to do like the Heritage Days 5k, helicopter rides and food trucks and vendor tents to show off the art of the Northland.

A Minneapolis native, Carlos Quinche, is one of many vendors with their work on display- a culmination of Native American music and instruments.

“In this show…about how many years? Probably 4 or 5 years and it’s one of my favorite shows,” Quinche said.

Quinche, who participates in arts festivals all over Northern Minnesota, told Fox21 that Heritage Days is one of his favorites of all the places he travels.

Also attending the festival, but on the visiting end of things, are friends and neighbors Gine Meissner and Heidi Berglund, who spent their morning strawberry picking before finding their way to the festival for the first time.

“Both of us have been interested in going, but have never gone, and we’ve lived up here for 30 plus years and never have been… so this is really fun,” Meissner told Fox21.

Heritage Days will run today through Sunday, ending with a church service at 6 p.m.