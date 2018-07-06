Hip-Hop Legends Take the Stage at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn. – The concert is all part of the fourth fest extended weekend at Bayfront, which of course was actually Fifth Fest this year.

Close to a thousand music fans crowded in the park tonight.

The show got off to a late start because Coolio was stuck in traffic.

But people were up on their feet enjoying the show.

Fans also lined up to see naughty by nature and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Many in the crowd didn’t mind the heat and were looking forward to going back in time to watch artists they used to listen to when they were younger.

“I’ve been listening to Bone Thugs–n–Harmony since I was in high school, Coolio also,” said Concertgoers Derrick Harmon. “When I heard Bone Thugs–n–Harmony was coming to Bayfront, so I had to come and check them out. it’s a great venue. The previous performers were awesome.”

Saturday night Trampled by Turtles will be the headlining act at Bayfront Bark.