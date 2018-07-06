UWS Ropes Course Offers Unique Summer Fun

The course will be holding a Community Day on July 26th.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – If you’re looking for something fun and different to do this summer, why not head over to the campus of Wisconsin-Superior to try out their ropes course.

The course has some high elements and low elements to accommodate all physical capabilities. But it is reserved for groups only.

July 26th is Community Day at the ropes course from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Also for groups of ten or more mention this story and you’ll get 10% off. For more information, click here.