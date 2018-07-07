Duluth Air Show Takes Off

Set Your Eyes on the Sky

DULUTH, Minn.- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, along with many others, perform in the annual Duluth Air and Aviation Expo.

The highly anticipated event opened its gates at 9 a.m. and expects a larger turn out than the 50 thousand people that showed up in attendance to last years show featuring the Blue Angels.

From helicopter rides to vendor tents, in addition to the packed schedule of sky performers, the audience couldn’t get enough of the days’ events. But a lot goes into the behind the scenes work from those like Lindsay Kern, Information Coordinator and Board of Directors member for the busy weekend.

“The only things we have to worry about today are staying hydrated and making sure that people have sunscreen on,” Kern said.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Maj. Nick Krajicek was also quick to tell Fox 21 just what really goes into the performance those in attendance get to see this weekend.

“You’re going to see six airplanes flying today- six of us pilots up there, but it takes a team of 130 to get this show going,” Krajcek said.

Attending the show for the first time, Richard Beaver and his wife were eager to see history fly across the sky in memory of the stories his father and uncle, who served in the military, told him growing up. Beaver told Fox 21 that the military planes were one of his favorite part of the event.

Tickets for the last day of the air show are available online or at the gates of the Duluth International Airport. Gates will open at 9 a.m.