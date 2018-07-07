Goal by Kathuria Leads Bluegreens to the Playoffs

Duluth FC clinched their playoff spot in the last game of the regular season against Med City FC

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC had their final game of the season Friday evening against Med City FC.

In the thirteenth minute of the match, Soham Kathuria scored his first goal of the season to put the Bluegreens up first. Despite intense pressure from Med City, Duluth FC was able to hold on to that lead till the very end.

“What we were doing for the first part of the game was working. There’s no reason to change that no matter what the score is and so we went over that at halftime. We also went over what happens at the end of the game when they push a bunch of number forward and we reacted very well to it and were able to hold on for the win so it was good” said head coach Joel Person.

Thanks to this one–nil victory, the Bluegreens are playoff bound once again and although it may seem like the stakes are now raised, not much will change in their playoff approach.

“Just like today, we had to win to continue and that’s just how were going to keep playing. Every game in theNPSL is a must-win game because the teams are so tight together and everyone’s pretty similar. So we just have to keep the mentality we’ve had all season, take each game as it comes and see how far we can get,” said midfielder Joe Watt.