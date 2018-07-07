New Coach in Town for Northland College

Ryan Jerle named new head baseball coach for NC

ASHLAND, Wis.- Northland College has announced Ryan Jerle as th new head baseball coach.

Jerle is making his way over to Ashland from Northern Sate University where he spent 8 seasons collecting 166 wins and 4 conference tournament appearances. In this time he also lead his team to the NCAA tournament for the first time since joining the Division II ranks.

Before Northern State, Jerle was an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for Dakota State University where he assisted the program in creating 8 All-Americans and 52 All- Conference selections.