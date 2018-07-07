Swimmer Rescued Saturday Morning in Duluth Harbor

26-year-old man was overtaken by currents and rescued by U.S. Coast Guard

DULUTH, Minn. – A swimmer was rescued in the Duluth harbor Saturday morning.

At about 7:00 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard was notified about a person yelling for help in the harbor near Pier B Resort.

They launched a response boat and within ten minutes were able to find the 26-year-old man and pull him into the boat.

No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard tells us the man was overtaken by currents.

They remind swimmers to always be aware of water conditions, use the buddy system while swimming, and let someone on shore know where you are going and when you will be back.