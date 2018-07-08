Block Shots Like a Bluegreen

Duluth FC will host second goalie camp of the summer

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bluegreens have decided to host another goaltender camp.

The last camp was quite the success with the theme being “the modern goalkeeper.”

As the role of the goalie is constantly evolving over time it is imperative to keep up with changes and provide kids with proper instruction.

“It’s not just somebody to stay in the net and avoid the ball to get in. But they need to be involved, engaged. It’s really important for a kid, especially for a goalie this age, to learn how to stay involved, how to participate in the action, to direct the players. It’s a tough position because you always get blamed if something happens. So it’s all on you” said Duluth FC goaltender Alberto Ciroi.

The camp will take place on July 17th at Stebner park. Click here to register.