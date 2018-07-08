Fruit Stands Popping Up Across the Northland

Whitefield Farms Market just one of the fresh fruit options in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – With temperatures rising throughout the Northland, that means more fruit and vegetable stands have been popping up.

At Bethany Community Church on Grand Avenue, business is booming at the Whitefield Farms Market based out of Willmar.

Management from the group say they will be up here through September, which allows the employees to have time to see some familiar faces.

“Everyone is excited to have us back here again this year,” said Gary Marana of Whitefield Farms Market. “I see a lot of people that I don’t see otherwise.”

Management at the stand say they get fresh produce in every week.