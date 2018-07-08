Good Neighbor Days Celebrated in Gordon

The small town festival is known for its fireworks

GORDON, Wis. – The 58th Annual Good Neighbor Days celebration is taking over Gordon this weekend.

The small town festival brings together Gordon’s 600 year-round citizens with hundreds of tourists and summer residents.

There’s a ton of family-friendly fun including food vendors, a parade, and rubber duck races.

The celebration is made to reflect the town’s motto, “Gordon is a Good Neighbor.”

“Just to recognize the fact that it’s a safe community, it’s a friendly community, we welcome all people and we, as a general rule, get along with everybody,” said Good Neighbor Days co-chair Pam Boettcher.

Gordon’s main event every year is the famous fireworks.

People from all over the region come to watch the more than thirty minute long spectacle that always has the town very proud.

“They’re very pretty in the night sky and sometimes they’re loud,” said Gabrielle Petersen while attending the event.

Gordon Good Neighbor Days continues Sunday with a mud volleyball tournament in Warner Park.